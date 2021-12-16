Wintrust Business Lunch 12/16/21: Jobless claims returning to pre-pandemic levels, how the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot impacted Peloton, and the Peninsula Hotel transforms into a winter wonderland

BRICK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 16: A detail of Brody Longo’s Peloton exercise bike as he works out on it on April 16, 2021 in Brick, New Jersey. There is a competitive business war between indoor connected fitness devices fueled by quarantine life due to COVID-19. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims returning to pre-pandemic levels, the comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell about interest rates and inflation, and how to market is reacting to the Fed announcement.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including how an episode of “And Just Like That” impacted Peloton stock, YouTube TV possibly losing streams of ESPN, ABC and other Disney networks late Friday, and why “Spider-Man: No Way Home” won’t be available for streaming.

Segment 3: Jessica Leno, Digital Marketing Manager, Peninsula Hotel, talks to John about how the hotel has transformed into a festive wonderland this holiday season and why you should plan a visit!

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Reddit filing for an IPO, Kraft paying people to NOT make cheesecake for Christmas, a court ruling that McDonald’s ousted CEO must return severance package, and Bruce Springsteen reportedly selling his music catalog.