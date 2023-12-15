Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about why markets nearing all-time highs, when we might expect an interest rate cut next year, the Fed’s goal of getting inflation down to 2%, why he believes it might not be a great time to buy, the state of the housing and rental markets, and what he thinks will drive the market in 2024.

Segment 2: Desiree Vargas Wrigley, Executive Director, TechRise, tells John about TechRise’s mission to support underserved, early-stage entrepreneurs.

Segment 3: Joe Saslow, Co-owner, Chicago Slice, talks to John about the Slice winning the Major League Pickleball Premier League Championship and what’s in store for 2024!