Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about the winners and losers after the Fed announced they were raising interest rates again.

Segment 2: Lisa Eadicicco, Senior Editor, CNET, joins John to talk about a variety of tech stories including Meta announcing new features for Instagram users, the chaos going on at Twitter, Amazon looking into getting rid of barcodes, and Flipboard adopting some Twitter-like features.

Segment 3: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, talks with John about a new survey that shows 57% of Quiet Quitters say their work-life balance has improved.

Segment 4: Yahya and Nataki Muhammad, owners, Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream, tell John about their hugely successful shop in Bronzeville! And don’t forget to try the vanilla!