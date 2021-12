WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 15: Activists and artists call on President Biden to not resume student loan payments in February and to cancel student debt near The White House on December 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about student loan forbearance ending and how you should prepare for 2022. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Tim Nagle, General Manager of Five Iron Golf in River North, tells John about what Five Iron Golf offers, the technology they use to simulate golf courses around the country, and their new location in the Loop at Block 37.