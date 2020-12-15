Wintrust Business Lunch 12/15/20: Stocks rise on stimulus hopes, the impact of COVID-19 on personal income and what workers want most from their employers

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the stock market movement today and the impact the lack of a COVID-19 relief package is having on the economy.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to talk about the results of a survey that shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal income.

Segment 3: Michelle Reisdorf, Chicago employment expert for Robert Half, tells John about new data that shows what Chicago employees want most out of their employers.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Google announcing plans of a flexible work week and Boeing widening inspections after assembly line defects with 787 Dreamliner.