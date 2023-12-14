Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about this year’s ‘Santa Claus rally,’ the positive economic data recently released, what the Fed might do in 2024 with interest rates, and how that might impact the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Pope Francis calling for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, Tesla recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., and a federal judge in Texas upholding the state’s TikTok ban on official devices and networks.

Segment 3: Aki Ito, Senior correspondent at Insider, covering the workplace and the economy, tells John how AI can help unskilled workers while hurting experienced workers.

Segment 4: Jason Berry, Economic & Community Development Director, Village of Lemont, joins John to talk about business in Lemont, why it’s a great place to start a business, the thriving downtown in Lemont, the support businesses receive from the community, and a new book that he co-authored, “Lemont,” which is part of the Images of America series.