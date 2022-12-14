Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the Fed announcing they are raising interest rates again and what it means for the economy moving forward. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions. Come for the valuable information and stay for the story about the hidden $1000 bills!
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/14/22 – Terry Savage: Wall Street wants to be optimistic
by: Pete Zimmerman
