Wintrust Business Lunch 12/14/21: The impact of December downsizing, John Deere hiring tech workers for a new office in Chicago, and enjoy a taste of Albany Park this holiday season

Benji Corpuz, John Williams and Andrew Chao (Peggy Pegler / WGN Radio)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what companies are doing to encourage workers to come back to the office.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about the impact of December downsizing and the overall prudence of announcing lay-offs to your team during the holidays.

Segment 3: Andrew Chao, owner, Somethin’ Sweet Donuts, and Benji Corpuz, Economic Development Organizer, North River Commission, join John to talk about all the great things that are happening this holiday season in Albany Park, a wonderful Chicago neighborhood on the northwest side of the city.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Deere planning to hire 300 tech workers in Chicago, United buying zero emissions hydrogen engines, and retailer Walgreens getting into financial services space.

