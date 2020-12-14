Wintrust Business Lunch 12/14/20: Google hit with massive outage, Reddit acquires TikTok rival Dubsmash and Serena Williams invests in a Chicago startup

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the rise in COVID-19 vaccine scams, the likelihood of a stimulus agreement before Christmas and the overall health of the real estate market.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including an Illinois company appearing on ‘Shark Tank,’ the great Serena Williams investing in a Chicago startup and Chicago once again being named a top city for startup investor returns.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a widespread Google outage, Reddit buying TikTok rival Dubsmash and United holding out hope for summer travel.