Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the market doing well, what she expects from the Fed today, the likelihood of a soft landing, the role politics might play in the economy in 2024, and what you need to know about student loans.
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/13/23 – Terry Savage: Dare we utter the words 'soft landing'
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
