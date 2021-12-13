Wintrust Business Lunch 12/13/21: Stocks give back some gains, Vivid Seats buying a fantasy sports app, and Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year

GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY – AUGUST 13: Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks during a tour of the plant of the future foundry of the Tesla Gigafactory on August 13, 2021 in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany. The US company plans to build around 500,000 of the compact Model 3 and Model Y series here every year. (Photo by Patrick Pleul – Pool/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market giving back some of last week’s gains, the ongoing inflation fears that are impacting the economy, and some of the big takeaways from the National Association of Real Estate Editors Conference.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Vivid Seats buying a fantasy sports app in a $40M deal, a Chicago startup that’s the “Airbnb for tailgating” sponsoring a college football bowl game, and a Chicago startup creating alternative seafood in a lab, with its mushroom-based popcorn shrimp and calamari hitting shelves in 2022.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Elon Musk being named Time’s Person of the Year, Amazon warehouse collapse putting a spotlight on phone bans and safety protocols in the warehouse.