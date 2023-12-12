Segment 1: Travis Hodges, Managing Director at VIU by HUB, joins John to talk about what you need to know about homeowners insurance, why homeowners insurance in Illinois is rising, the Insurance Protection Gap and how you can fill it, and to offer tips on choosing the right insurance policy.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the risks of AI generated workplace policies.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about the health of the Chicago area housing market, how high-end sales are this year, a number of his recent stories including a $43,500-a-month Winnetka mansion, and the Hinsdale preservation board blocking a teardown.