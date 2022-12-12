Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new CNBC survey that shows what annual income people would need to feel rich, Mortgage interest rates continuing to drop, and why rising interest rates mean you can withdraw more from your 401k and retirement savings without going broke.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago startup that wants to help musicians get paid via Bitcoin, a Chicago startup raising $15M for its heart monitoring device, and a tech recruiting startup raising $40M amid a changing job market for startups.

Segment 3: Gretchen Kirchmer, Director of Events at Lincoln Park Zoo, joins John to tell us everything we should know if we plan to visit Zoo Lights this holiday season.