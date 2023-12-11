Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about equity markets rising, why he believes inflation will continue to come down, his thoughts on last Friday’s labor report, the likelihood that a recession is coming, and what he expects from the Fed announcement this week.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about a Chicago startup that makes meat in a lab raising $7M, and why there has been a rise in startup shutdowns.

Segment 3: Tim Sanders, Founder & CEO, Silent Donor, tells John about how people can use their innovative platform to send fully anonymous, tax-deductible donations to any of the charities and nonprofits they love this giving season.