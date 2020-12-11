Wintrust Business Lunch 12/11/20: The health of the U.S. labor market, preparing for pandemic-induced tax surprises and holiday magic at Brookfield Zoo

Wintrust Business Lunch
John Williams

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss how employers need to start thinking now about how they plan to re-onboard staff when office re-entry begins and to share his thoughts on the next COVID-19 relief package.

Segment 2: Jason Katz, Wealth Advisor and Principal, Bartlett Wealth Management, talks to John about how the pandemic may have impacted our taxes and what we can do now to avoid being surprised next year.

Segment 3: Leah Rippe, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Brookfield Zoo, tells John all about the 39th annual Holiday Magic event taking place now through December 31st.

