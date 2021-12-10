Wintrust Business Lunch 12/10/21: Stock market rally, inflation fears persist, and automakers accelerating EV manufacturing

Wintrust Business Lunch
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 22: Electric vehicles are displayed before a news conference with White House Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the American Jobs Plan and to highlight electric vehicles at Union Station near Capitol Hill on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Biden administration has proposed over $170 billion in spending to boost the production of zero-emission buses and cars and increase the number of EV charging stations. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about inflation surging in November, how the market is reacting to the inflation news, and how you can protect your investments from inflation.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the latest news coming out of the auto industry and how automakers are committed to EV manufacturing.

Segment 3: Alex Groesbeck, President, Fooda, tells John about the business and how they partner with local restaurants to offer lunch service in office buildings.

