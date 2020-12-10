Wintrust Business Lunch 12/10/20: Lawsuits against Facebook, Delta ditching international ticket changing fees and what you need to know about two competing stimulus proposals

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down today’s weekly jobless claims and if the slowdown of the economy will push Congress into passing another stimulus package.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple’s AirPods Max being ready for preorder, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helping other members of the U.S. Congress get on Twitch and California partnering with Google and Apple for COVID-19 contact tracing on phones.

Segment 3: Ariana Gibson, Head of Driver Insights at Clearcover, tells John about a study that they conducted that takes a deep dive into Americans’ attitude towards holiday travel.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including DoorDash stock soaring in its Wall Street debut, Delta scrapping international ticket change fees and dozens of states and the federal government suing Facebook alleging that the social media giant has abused its dominance in the digital marketplace and engaged in anticompetitive behavior.