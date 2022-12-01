Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about consumer spending not slowing down, what the Fled might do to tackle inflation moving forward, how the market has been reacting to Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks yesterday, and what we can expect from tomorrow’s labor report.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the release of 2022’s Spotify Wrapped, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, saying he lost essentially all of his $16B fortune in his crypto exchange’s spectacular crash, and Elon Musk startup Neuralink hopes to begin human trials in six months.

Segment 3: Mark Steber, Senior Vice President and Chief Tax Information Officer,

Jackson Hewitt, gives John some year-end tax planning tips and shares all of the new things taxpayers need to know about the upcoming tax filing season.

Segment 4: Ismat Mangla, Senior Director of Content, Lending Tree, talks to John about a new Lending Tree study that shows that ‘Work From Home” is not going anywhere.