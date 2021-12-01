Wintrust Business Lunch 12/1/21: Terry Savage – How oil prices are impacting the economy

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the stock market is reacting to news of the omicron variant, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the central bank’s taper timeline, and the top financial gifts for adults. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association, tells John about all the holiday offerings available when you visit the Mag Mile in Chicago.