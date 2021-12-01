Wintrust Business Lunch 12/1/21: Terry Savage – How oil prices are impacting the economy

Wintrust Business Lunch
TOPSHOT – Oil-storage tanks are seen from above in Carson, California, April 25, 2020 after the price for crude plunged into negative territory for the first time in history on April 20. – Although oil prices have stabilized somewhat since the unprecedented dive, the world remains in the throes of a glut of crude oil caused by a precipitous fall in demand due to the global coronavirus pandemic coupled with a lack of storage capacity for crude already in transit or still being produced. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the stock market is reacting to news of the omicron variant, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the central bank’s taper timeline, and the top financial gifts for adults. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2:  Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association, tells John about all the holiday offerings available when you visit the Mag Mile in Chicago.

