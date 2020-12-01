Wintrust Business Lunch 12/1/20: S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records, the geographic reset of business amid COVID-19 and Cyber Monday breaks online shopping records

Wintrust Business Lunch
John Williams

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the stock that he purchased today and the latest on the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Lora LaPratt, owner of Shopping Girl XOXO, tells John how her business was forced to pivot amid the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of shopping local and supporting the small businesses in your area.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, author, journalist and founder of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the ongoing geographic reset of business amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Cyber Monday breaking online shopping records and charities seeing a surge in donations for Giving Tuesday.

