Segment 1: Zac Larson, Founding Partner and Wealth Advisor, IntentGen Financial Partners, joins John to tell us what it means and how you can retire intentionally.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Facebook and Instagram requiring political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, General Motors’ recalling all 950 of its Cruise autonomous vehicles to update software, and Nintendo developing a live-action film based on its hit video game “The Legend of Zelda.”

Segment 3: Trevor Wagener, Chief Economist and Director of the Research Center at the Computer & Communications Industry Association, talks to John about new research that shows that online hate speech harms both the companies advertising alongside the content, and the apps and websites hosting it.

Segment 4: Esmirna Garcia, Director of the Pilsen Community Market, talks to John about this year’s Pilsen Gourmet event.