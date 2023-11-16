Segment 1: Adam Rogers, Senior Tech Correspondent, Business Insider, talks to John about the hidden culprit driving America’s apocalypse of boarded-up storefronts.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including The FCC enacting new rules intended to eliminate discrimination in access to internet services, and YouTube rolling out new rules for AI content.

Segment 3: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new survey from NAR that finds the typical home buyer’s annual salary is $107,000. Ilyce also highlights some great early Black Friday deals.