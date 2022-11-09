Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why the stock market is dipping today after the midterm election, what we should expect from tomorrow’s CPI Report, and why bitcoin is plunging today.

Segment 2: FBI Agent Siobhan Johnson tells John about a technical support scam that is currently targeting older Americans in the Chicago area and what you need to know to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Segment 3: Ryan Ladley, Vice President, Operations for ECHO Incorporated, joins John to talk about the 50th anniversary of ECHO, a company that manufactures high-performance outdoor power equipment for consumers and professionals. And they are located right here in Lake Zurich!