Wintrust Business Lunch 11/9/21: How supply chain disruptions will impact inflation, holiday spending forecast, and Robinhood suffers a data breach

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the importance of making sure that our veterans are taken care of when it comes to finding employment after their service to our country ends.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst, Creditcards.com, tells John about a new poll that shows that many Americans saying they will decrease their holiday spending in 2021.

Segment 3: John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, University of Miami, joins John to talk about how supply chain constraints are still impacting the economy and how that will impact inflation in the future.

Segment 4: : WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a widespread Comcast Xfinity service outage across the U.S., Robinhood getting hit by a data breach, and Peloton unveiling a strength training program that connects to your TV.