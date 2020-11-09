Wintrust Business Lunch 11/9/20: Dow jumps on positive vaccine news and McDonald’s unveils new chicken sandwich and plant-based burger

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about today’s stock market’s reaction to the news of a positive vaccine trial from BioNTech and Pfizer.

Segment 2: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John to talk about how the market has been reacting to the results of the election and the positive vaccine development.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including BallotReady, a Chicago voting guide startup, helping more than 50 million people decide who to vote for in last week’s election and a Chicago startup that wants to be the ‘Fitbit for your voice.’

Segment 4:  WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. airlines stocks jumping on upbeat vaccine news and McDonald’s launching a new chicken sandwich and starting its own line of plant-based products.

