Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about her appearance on 60 Minutes talking about Social Security horror stories. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Tom Kuczmarski, president and founder of the global consulting firm Kuczmarski Innovation and author of “Risk-Free Innovation: 10 Ways to Manage Uncertainty,” joins John to talk about the upcoming Chicago Innovation Awards event, the amazing people behind Chicago’s best innovators, what he means when he says, ‘risk-free innovation,’ how to know the different levels of risk, and the importance of having ideas that resonate with the consumer.