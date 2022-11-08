Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about how the stock market typically performs during mid-term election years and the likelihood we are going to see a recession.

Segment 2: Phillip Shoemaker, Executive Director of Identity.com, joins John Williams to talk about what might happen with Twitter now that Elon Musk has control of the company.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, CreditCards.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new report that shows the average retail credit card APR hitting a record high.