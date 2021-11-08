Wintrust Business Lunch 11/8/21: More stock market records, how the Biden infrastructure bill will impact the economy, and the U.S. reopening borders to vaccinated international travelers

Passengers walk past airline staff as part of a welcoming event after arriving on a flight from the UK, following the easing of pandemic travel restrictions at JFK international airport in New York on November 8, 2021. – Long lines formed at border crossings as the United States reopened to foreign visitors vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about Elon Musk posting a Twitter poll asking if should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, what’s included in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, and why one market expert expects it to be a great Christmas season.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago startup that is giving employees access to a camper van, where they can work anywhere in the country, a Catholic prayer app called Hallow raising $40 million, and a Chicago startup making zero-alcohol spirits expanding to every Whole Foods in the U.S.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the U.S. reopening borders to vaccinated international travelers and PepsiCo buying electric delivery trucks from Tesla.

