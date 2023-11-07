Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about their annual ‘Thanksliving” event where they get their staff together to celebrate the holidays, what tips he offers veterans that are looking for jobs, and why employees not quitting is becoming an issue for bosses. And Tom also reacts to the viral video of the young woman who is having a tough time adjusting to her first full-time job.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a jury finding that the National Association of Realtors and two real estate brokerages colluded to keep agents’ commissions high at the expense of homebuyers. Dennis also talks about Michigan City vying to become another New Buffalo.