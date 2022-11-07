Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about The National Association of Realtors releasing its annual Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers that found first-time buyers made up only 26% of all buyers, the age of the typical first-time buyer was 36 years-old, and home buyers typically purchased their homes for 100% of the asking price, with 28% purchasing for more than asking price.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including the University of Illinois leading Chicago schools in number of startup founders, a Chicago biotech raising $250M to help treat Tourette’s, and Project44, a Chicago logistics startup, raising more funding at a $2.7B valuation as it eyes a public offering down the road.

Segment 3: Adam Roth, executive vice president of industrial services at NAI Hiffman and director of NAI Global Logistics, tells John why anticipates more sales this holiday season.