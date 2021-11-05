Wintrust Business Lunch 11/5/21: Better-than-expected jobs report, supply chain snarls impacting the housing market, and how the moving industry fared during the pandemic

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the better than expected October jobs report, Pfizer saying its COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% and what that will mean for the economy, and if he thinks rising inflation is here to stay.
Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about how supply chain issues are impacting the housing industry, and the record amount of high-end homes that have been selling this year.
Segment 3: Kelly Bennett, Director of Marketing, Boerman Moving and Storage, tells John about how the business of moving has been over the last couple of years.