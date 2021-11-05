Wintrust Business Lunch 11/5/21: Better-than-expected jobs report, supply chain snarls impacting the housing market, and how the moving industry fared during the pandemic

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: A “We are hiring” sign is seen in the window of a pub seeking bar and kitchen staff in Westminster on June 04, 2021 in London, England. Demand for workers in the hospitality sector has increased significantly following the easing of coronavirus restrictions earlier this month, but many are struggling to find staff. Many blame the lack of security caused by the pandemic and are calling for the government to lift the restrictions fully on June 21, as originally planned. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the better than expected October jobs report, Pfizer saying its COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% and what that will mean for the economy, and if he thinks rising inflation is here to stay.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkinresidential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about how supply chain issues are impacting the housing industry, and the record amount of high-end homes that have been selling this year.

Segment 3: Kelly Bennett, Director of Marketing, Boerman Moving and Storage, tells John about how the business of moving has been over the last couple of years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News