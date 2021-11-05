Wintrust Business Lunch 11/5/21: Better-than-expected jobs report, supply chain snarls impacting the housing market, and how the moving industry fared during the pandemic

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: A “We are hiring” sign is seen in the window of a pub seeking bar and kitchen staff in Westminster on June 04, 2021 in London, England. Demand for workers in the hospitality sector has increased significantly following the easing of coronavirus restrictions earlier this month, but many are struggling to find staff. Many blame the lack of security caused by the pandemic and are calling for the government to lift the restrictions fully on June 21, as originally planned. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the better than expected October jobs report, Pfizer saying its COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% and what that will mean for the economy, and if he thinks rising inflation is here to stay.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about how supply chain issues are impacting the housing industry, and the record amount of high-end homes that have been selling this year.

Segment 3: Kelly Bennett, Director of Marketing, Boerman Moving and Storage, tells John about how the business of moving has been over the last couple of years.