Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the October job report. What’s good? What’s bad? And what can we expect the next few months?

Segment 2: Clayton Stanley, Director of Operations, Puttery, tells John about the grand opening of their new location in Chicago. Puttery aims to re-define mini-golf with a high-energy atmosphere along with great food and drink!

Segment 3: Matt Adams, principal at Deloitte Consulting specializing in retail, talks to John about Deloitte’s 2022 Holiday Retail Survey that shows Chicago shoppers are going to spend more this season.