Wintrust Business Lunch 11/4/21: Labor market progress, Apple hit by supply chain constraints, and a ‘Squid Game’ pop-up comes to Chicago

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us about the good news on the weekly jobless claims, the supply constraints that are still impacting the economy, and what we can take from yesterday’s Fed announcement that they will begin tapering.

Segment 2: Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Uber announcing they will now deliver you diapers, wipes and other baby essentials, Airbnb cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties, Apple and Nintendo struggling with supply chain issues, and ‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency scamming $2 million after creators vanish.

Segment 3: Trae Bodge, Lifestyle and Smart Shopping Expert, joins John to offer some tips and helpful suggestions for holiday shopping amid labor shortages and supply chain snarls.

Segment 4: Mark Kwiatkowski, Owner, Replay Lincoln Park, tells John about their newest pop-up installment, Squid Arcade, inspired by the hugely popular Netflix show, ‘Squid Game.’ Mark also announces what their next pop-up will be when the ‘Squid Game’ pop-up ends.