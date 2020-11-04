Wintrust Business Lunch 11/4/20: A strong election week for Wall Street and what the Fed can do to further stimulate the economy

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the stock market’s reaction to election night and what we can expect in the days ahead.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to preview the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week and to tell us what the Fed can do to further stimulate the economy.

Segment 3: Kenneth Coats, founder and owner of eKnowID, tells John how his company can help HR professionals find honest and trustworthy employees despite working in an all-remote capacity.

