Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to talk about the current market rally, end of year strategies, and new rules IRS for 2024.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Editor at CNET, talks about the specifics regarding old Google account deletions starting December 1st, AI regulations being put in place by Michigan lawmakers, and clears the air on a new iPhone feature from Apple called Name Drop for secure information transfer.

Segment 3: Ruth-Ann Renaud, Chief Marketing Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and NW Indiana, tells John about the mission to keep sick kids and their families close and cared for across Chicago.

Segment 4: As part of WGN’s monthly Your Hometown feature, John talks to Deb Trombino, Co-owner of Vigneto del Bino Vineyard and Winery in Antioch, and learns about everything Deb and her team do produce quality wine and amazing tasting experiences.