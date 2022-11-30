Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about everybody still watching the Fed and how the market is reacting to Chairman Powell’s remarks this afternoon. Terry also talks about the strength of the economy, if we’ll see a recession in 2023, and as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions. Join Terry in person on Saturday, Dec. 3rd – 8:30 am for the AARP Maximizing Your Money Summit at UIC Student Center. Free but registration required: register here or call 877-926-8300.

Segment 2: Lisa Simonian, Vice President of Marketing at The MART, joins John to talk about the return of the great One of Kind Show coming back to full strength! The event starts this Thursday, 12/1 and goes through Sunday, 12/4.