Wintrust Business Lunch 11/30/21: Stocks tumble amid Omicron concerns, how to keep top tech talent in Chicago, and the return of the office holiday party

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the city of Nashville putting on the full court press to lure Chicago tech workers down south. What will it take for Chicago to keep talent in the city?

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how companies are preparing for the return of the holiday party after taking a year off due to COVID. What can managers and business owners do to keep their parties respectfully safe and out of the local headlines?

Segment 3: Katie Walsh, Senior Manager, Marketing, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, tells John about the Midwest’s only two-level indoor shopping experience in Rosemont, some of the new stores at the mall, how their holiday shopping season is going, their discount program and Holiday Cheer Awards program, and what you need to know if you want to schedule a visit with Santa.

Segment 4: Ruth-Anne Renaud, Vice President, Marketing & Communication, Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, talks about the work that Ronald McDonald House does, how the organization takes care of families, and their special Giving Tuesday match program.