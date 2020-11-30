Wintrust Business Lunch 11/30/20: The stock market’s November rally, expectations for a strong Cyber Monday and Chicago Inno’s 2020 gift guide

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market having its best month of all-time, mortgage interest rates hitting another low and the continued struggle of the labor market.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago app that made Time’s list of the 100 best inventions of 2020. Jim also highlights some products that are part of Chicago Inno’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide.

Segment 3:  WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the expectations for Cyber Monday and the popularity of chess sets due to the sucess of the Netflix series, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

