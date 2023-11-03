Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the October labor report, what the report will likely mean for the Fed and rate hikes and the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: James Rodriguez, Senior Real Estate Reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the race to create the ‘Amazon of Real Estate.’

Segment 3: Steven Marks, Founder and co-CEO, Guzman y Gomez, joins John to talk about being one of the fastest-growing fast food restaurants in the world and their brand new location in Buffalo Grove, which opened on Thursday. They now have four restaurants in the Chicago area.