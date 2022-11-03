Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about the Fed saying they will raise interest rates again, how the markets have been reacting to the Fed announcement, and if he believes that inflation will come down significantly.

Segment 2: Ally Marotti, Reporter, Consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising, Crain’s, tells John about the latest in the Jewel-Osco merger with Kroger, and Portillo’s strategy of keeping price hikes low despite inflation.

Segment 3: Jake Swearingen, Deputy Editor for Retail and Transportation, Business Insider, talks to John about the boom in warehouses across the country and why that can be both good and bad for cities and employees.