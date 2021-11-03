Wintrust Business Lunch 11/3/21: Terry Savage – What you should know about the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin tapering

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what she expects from the Fed policy announcement. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Karen Cardarelli, Executive Director of FACETS, tells John everything we need to know about the 38th Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival.
Segment 3: Belinda O’Kelly, Founding Principal, O’Kelly Kasprak Architecture and Design, talks to John about hotel trends as we come out of the pandemic.