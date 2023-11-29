Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about current mortgage rates, some more Social Security horror stories, and to answer all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/29/23 – Terry Savage: We are in an economic sweet spot right now
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.