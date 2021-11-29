Wintrust Business Lunch 11/29/21: Market reaction to the Omicron variant, Twitter CEO steps down, and Chicago Inno’s Holiday Gift Guide

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey gestures while interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi on November 12, 2018. – Dorsey hosted a town hall meeting with university students on his visit to the Indian capital New Delhi. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about how the market is reacting to the news about the Omicron variant.

Segment 2: Sarah Foster, Federal Reserve and economy reporter, Bankrate, tells John about a new survey that shows many people are still anxious over their finances amid the pandemic and offers some tips to help ease some of your financial worries.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago Inno’s Holiday Gift Guide

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Twitter Founder and longtime CEO Jack Dorsey stepping down, what we learned from Black Friday shopping data, and Rivian reportedly warning customers of 4-6 month delivery delays.