Wintrust Business Lunch 11/29/21: Market reaction to the Omicron variant, Twitter CEO steps down, and Chicago Inno’s Holiday Gift Guide

Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about how the market is reacting to the news about the Omicron variant.

Segment 2: Sarah Foster, Federal Reserve and economy reporter, Bankrate, tells John about a new survey that shows many people are still anxious over their finances amid the pandemic and offers some tips to help ease some of your financial worries.

Segment 3:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago Inno’s Holiday Gift Guide

Segment 4:  WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Twitter Founder and longtime CEO Jack Dorsey stepping down, what we learned from Black Friday shopping data, and Rivian reportedly warning customers of 4-6 month delivery delays.

