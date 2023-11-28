Segment 1: Luke Carlson, CEO, Discover Strength, joins John to talk about their strength training business that will be coming to Chicago in 2024. Luke explains the science behind their training model, the benefits of this type of strength training, and where the new facility will be located in the city.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the importance of managers giving accurate end of year performance evaluations.

Segment 3: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the ‘Santa Claus rally,’ the market being happy with holiday spending, the concern about sticky inflation, why government spending needs to slow down, and what you should consider for your portfolio in 2024.