Segment 1: Mallika Mitra, Investing Editor and Reporter, Money.com, talks about the Fed’s battle against inflation, what mistakes investors make when the stock market is volatile, and how investors can avoid these mistakes. Subscribe here to Maillika’s new newsletter for the latest business news.

Segment 2: Jon Abt, Co-President, Abt Electronics, joins John to talk about the deals they have going on for Cyber Monday, how the sales were over the holiday weekend, and what people are most looking to buy this holiday season.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including the new startup gift guide for the holiday season.

Segment 4: Frazer Nagy, CEO, Tablz, tells John about how they are redefining the future of dining, by enabling diners to select and upgrade to the table of their choosing.