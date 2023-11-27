Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about what states are building the most new homes in the U.S., and how much money was spent during Black Friday and through the holiday weekend.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John all about the American Inno 2023 holiday gift guide.

Segment 3: Kim Close, Executive Director, The Foundation of Little Village, joins John to talk about the mission of the non-profit, the work they do in the community, and the expansion of their renowned entrepreneur program.