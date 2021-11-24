Wintrust Business Lunch 11/24/21: Terry Savage – What you need to know about long-term care insurance

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Financial columnist Terry Savage with John Williams (WGN Radio)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about some ideas for holiday gifts for children and what you should know about long-term care insurance. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions

Segment 2: Mike Marr, owner & brewmeister, Buffalo Creek Brewing, tells John about their Alpine Biergarten, which is opening this Friday and a couple of new brews they are offering for the season.

Segment 3: Maren Biester Priebe, CEO & General Manager, German American Events, talks to John about the return of one of Chicago’s great holiday traditions, The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza and in Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News