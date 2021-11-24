Wintrust Business Lunch 11/24/21: Terry Savage – What you need to know about long-term care insurance

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about some ideas for holiday gifts for children and what you should know about long-term care insurance. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions

Segment 2: Mike Marr, owner & brewmeister, Buffalo Creek Brewing, tells John about their Alpine Biergarten, which is opening this Friday and a couple of new brews they are offering for the season.

Segment 3: Maren Biester Priebe, CEO & General Manager, German American Events, talks to John about the return of one of Chicago’s great holiday traditions, The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza and in Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field.