Wintrust Business Lunch 11/24/20: Dow hits a record high, mortgage interest rates hit a record low and a small business that delivers plants right to your door

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the Dow hitting a record high, Joe Biden picking Janet Yellen to be the new Treasury Secretary and the stocks we should be keeping an eye on right now.

Segment 2:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss mortgage interest rates hitting another record low and how Covid-induced demand from homebuyers over the summer caused an exceptionally strong spike in home prices.

Segment 3: Andy Robledo, founder of Plants Delivered Chicago, tells John about his plant delivery business and why he believes he’s bringing something unique to the marketplace.

Segment 4:  WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Best Buy’s quarterly results exceeding expectations, airlines still slumping and HelloFresh acquiring a Batavia-based meal delivery service.

