Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the recent stock market rally, the importance of knowing your money personality, the latest on the FTX fiasco, and a warning about U.S. credit card debt. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jeff Chun, Vice President, Marketing, PersonalizationMall.com, tells John about their business based in the Chicago area, how they make their many personalized items, how customers are able to express their creativity, and the most popular items people are getting personalized this holiday season.