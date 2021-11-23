Wintrust Business Lunch 11/23/21: Jobs coming back to Chicago, supply chain disruptions hit canned cranberries, and ZooLights return to the Lincoln Park Zoo

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

CARVER, MA – OCTOBER 22: Cranberries are harvested at Weston Cranberry Farm October 22, 2004 in Carver, Massachusetts. Most of the worlds cranberries are harvested on 37 thousand acres in five states, with Massachusetts being the leading producer. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about jobs coming back to the city of Chicago, and how Chicago can still attract top talent.

Segment 2: Andrew Sobko, CEO, CDL 1000, talks to John about what their company does, and how they have been able to deal with supply chain constraints to successfully service their customers.

Segment 3: Stephanie Foster, Lincoln Park Zoo‘s Director of Marketing & Events, tells John about what we should know about the 2021 edition of the highly popular ZooLights.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Tiffany unveiling the most expensive piece of jewelry ever, supply chain issues hitting canned cranberries ahead of Thanksgiving, and McDonald’s being urged to conduct civil rights audit of its operations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News