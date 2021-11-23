Wintrust Business Lunch 11/23/21: Jobs coming back to Chicago, supply chain disruptions hit canned cranberries, and ZooLights return to the Lincoln Park Zoo

CARVER, MA – OCTOBER 22: Cranberries are harvested at Weston Cranberry Farm October 22, 2004 in Carver, Massachusetts. Most of the worlds cranberries are harvested on 37 thousand acres in five states, with Massachusetts being the leading producer. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about jobs coming back to the city of Chicago, and how Chicago can still attract top talent.

Segment 2: Andrew Sobko, CEO, CDL 1000, talks to John about what their company does, and how they have been able to deal with supply chain constraints to successfully service their customers.

Segment 3: Stephanie Foster, Lincoln Park Zoo‘s Director of Marketing & Events, tells John about what we should know about the 2021 edition of the highly popular ZooLights.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Tiffany unveiling the most expensive piece of jewelry ever, supply chain issues hitting canned cranberries ahead of Thanksgiving, and McDonald’s being urged to conduct civil rights audit of its operations.